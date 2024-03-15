Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2024: JBL, ADBE, GCT, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.4% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) marginally lower.

Jabil (JBL) was down more than 10% after it reported lower fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and net revenue in addition to cutting its fiscal 2024 outlook.

Adobe (ADBE) was falling by more than 12% even after reporting higher fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net income and revenue.

GigaCloud Technology (GCT) was up over 13% after it reported higher Q4 earnings and revenue.

