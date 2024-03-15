News & Insights

Technology
JBL

Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2024: JBL, ADBE, GCT, XLK, XSD

March 15, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.4% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) marginally lower.

Jabil (JBL) was down more than 10% after it reported lower fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and net revenue in addition to cutting its fiscal 2024 outlook.

Adobe (ADBE) was falling by more than 12% even after reporting higher fiscal Q1 non-GAAP net income and revenue.

GigaCloud Technology (GCT) was up over 13% after it reported higher Q4 earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JBL
ADBE
GCT
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.