Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2023: FINV,AZPN,EBIX,GDS,AES

March 15, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

Technology stocks closed slightly higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) climbing 0.1%. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 1.1%.

In company news, FinVolution Group (FINV) declined 15% after the Chinese fintech company reported lower non-GAAP Q4 earnings and net revenue and said CEO Feng Zhang was stepping down due to personal reasons.

Ebix (EBIX) dropped 11%. The company said Q4 non-GAAP net income and revenue fell from a year earlier.

Aspen Technology (AZPN) fell 6.7%. The industrial software firm said it was selected by an AES (AES) subsidiary in El Salvador to provide digital grid management for the electric utility.

GDS Holdings (GDS) rose 2.3% after the Chinese data-center company reported a Q4 net loss that was narrower than estimated by analysts.

