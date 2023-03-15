Technology
EBIX

Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2023: EBIX, SRAD, GDS, XLK, SOXX

March 15, 2023 — 09:01 am EDT

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were each recently slipping past 1%.

Ebix (EBIX) was dropping 29% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.36 per diluted share, down from $0.66 a year earlier. Analysts' estimates were not readily available for comparison.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) was more than 6% higher after it reported a Q4 revenue of 206.3 million euros ($218.2 million), up from 152.4 million euros a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected 195.5 million euros.

GDS Holdings (GDS) was advancing by more than 3% after it reported a Q4 loss of 1.06 Chinese renminbi ($0.15) per diluted American depositary share, compared with a loss of 1.92 renminbi a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 2.90 renminbi.

