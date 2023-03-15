Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2023: AZPN,EBIX,GDS

Technology
Technology stocks were declining Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropping 2.9%.

In company news, Aspen Technology (AZPN) fell 9.2%. The industrial software firm said it was selected by an AES (AES) subsidiary in El Salvador to provide digital grid management for the electric utility and its residential and commercial customers.

Ebix (EBIX) dropped 15% after reporting Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.36 per diluted share, nearly halving $0.66-per-share adjusted earnings for the financial software firm during the prior-year period. Revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31 also fell to $255.2 million from $266.8 million a year ago.

GDS Holdings (GDS) rose fractionally after the Chinese data-centers company reported a Q4 net loss of 1.06 Chinese renminbi ($0.15) per American depositary share, narrower than a 1.92 renminbi-per-ADS loss during the year-ago period and the Capital IQ consensus estimate of a 2.90 renminbi-per-ADS loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

