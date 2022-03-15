Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2022: INTC,CTK,AMD,COUP

Technology stocks extended their Tuesday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 4.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Intel (INTC) was back on positive ground late in Tuesday trading, rising almost 1%, after the chipmaker unveiled plans to invest up to 80 billion euros ($87.5 billion) in semiconductor manufacturing and research and development throughout the European Union over the next 10 years. The plans include spending 17 billion euros to develop two new plants in Magdeburg, Germany.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 6.8% after the chipmaker Tuesday debuted its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, which is targeting gaming users and offering a 15% increase in gaming performance compared to processors lacing its stacked cache technology.

CooTek (CTK) climbed almost 37% after the Chinese mobile internet company said board chairman and chief technology officer Karl Kan Zhang plans to buy up to $3 million of its American depositary shares over the next six months using his personal funds.

Coupa Software (COUP) slid almost 20% after the business spending software company projected net income and revenue for its FY23 ending next January trailing Wall Street expectations, including non-GAAP net income in a range of $0.15 to $0.19 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus that had been looking for an adjusted FY23 profit of $0.73 per share prior to the company's forecast and subsequently was cut to $0.18 per share.

