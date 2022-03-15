Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2022: CTK,AMD,COUP

Technology stocks were advancing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 3.5% this afternoon.

In company news, CooTek (CTK) climbed 9.5% after the Chinese mobile internet company said board chairman and chief technology officer Karl Kan Zhang plans to buy up to $3 million of its American depositary shares over the next six months using his personal funds.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose 6.2% after the chipmaker Tuesday debuted its new Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, which is targeting gaming users and offering a 15% increase in gaming performance compared to processors lacing its stacked cache technology.

Coupa Software (COUP) slid almost 21% after the business spending software company projected net income and revenue for its FY23 ending next January trailing Wall Street expectations, including non-GAAP net income in a range of $0.15 to $0.19 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus that had been looking for an adjusted FY23 profit of $0.73 per share prior to the company's forecast and subsequently was cut to $0.18 per share.

