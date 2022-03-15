Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2022: COUP, CTK, KC, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.80% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing more than 1%.

Coupa Software (COUP) reported late Monday fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net income of $0.19 per diluted share, up from $0.17 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.05 per share. Coupa Software shares were recently shedding more than 28% in value.

CooTek (CTK) shares were surging past 28% after saying Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Karl Kan Zhang is planning to buy up to $3 million of the company's American depositary shares for the next six months using his personal funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) shares were up more than 1% after saying it is exploring a dual listing of its ordinary shares on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

