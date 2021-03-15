Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2021: YALA,SGLB,JG,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks added to idday gains Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 1.5%.

In company news, Yalla Group (YALA) fell 1%, giving back a gain of more than 15% earlier Monday, after the social networking and entertainment company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.06 per share, down from $0.15 per share during the final quarter of 2019.

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) was fractionally lower after a federal judge in California late Friday rejected Google's bid to dismiss a lawsuit alleging it collects user data even from consumers using its 'incognito' private browsing mode.

To the upside, Aurora Mobile (JG) climbed over 12% after the data analytics company said it will help cryptocurrency cloud mining service platform BitDeer improve its digital asset mining services.

Sigma Labs (SGLB) climbed more than 118% after saying Lockheed Martin (LMT) will run its PritRite3D quality assurance software suite at its Space Additive Design and Manufacturing Center in California. Financial terms were not disclosed.

