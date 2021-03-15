Technology Sector Update for 03/15/2021: SGLB,JG,GOOG,GOOGL

Technology stocks were edging higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 0.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Sigma Labs (SGLB) climbed more than 170% after saying Lockheed Martin (LMT) will run its PritRite3D quality assurance software suite at its Space Additive Design and Manufacturing Center in California. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Aurora Mobile (JG) climbed 12% after the data analytics company said it will help cryptocurrency cloud mining service platform BitDeer improve its digital asset mining services.

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) was fractionally lower after a federal judge in California late Friday rejected a bid by Google to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that it collects user data even when they are using its Incognito private browsing mode.

