Technology Sector Update for 03/14/2023: VRNS,AMD,GTLB

March 14, 2023 — 02:10 pm EDT

Technology stocks were advancing Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.5%.

In company news, Varonis Systems (VRNS) rose nearly 9% after the data-analytics company reaffirmed its Q1 and fiscal 2023 forecasts straddling Wall Street expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was up 6.2% after introducing its fourth-generation EPYC processors based on the company's Zen 4 architecture for use in embedded networking, security firewall and storage systems in cloud and enterprise systems.

GitLab (GTLB) fell more than 28% after the software-development platform company forecast revenue for its fiscal Q1 and fiscal 2024 lagging analyst projections for the respective periods.

