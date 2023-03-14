Technology
MNTV

Technology Sector Update for 03/14/2023: MNTV, VRNS, AMD, GTLB

March 14, 2023 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks extended their Tuesday advance, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.3% in late trade and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 3%.

In company news, Momentive Global (MNTV) rallied Tuesday, rising more than 20% late in afternoon trading, after the software-as-a-service firm agreed to a $1.5 billion buyout offer from a group led by private-equity investors Symphony Technology Group, with the $9.46-per-share transaction representing a 22.5% premium over Monday's closing price.

Varonis Systems (VRNS) rose 8.1% after the data-analytics company reaffirmed its Q1 and full year 2023 forecasts straddling Wall Street expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) was up 6.6% after introducing its fourth-generation EPYC processors based on the company's Zen 4 architecture for use in embedded networking, security firewall and storage systems in cloud and enterprise systems.

GitLab (GTLB) fell more than 23% after the software-development platform company forecast revenue for its fiscal Q1 and fiscal 2024 lagging analyst projections for the respective periods.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNTV
VRNS
AMD
GTLB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.