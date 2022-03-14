Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/14/2022: ZH, SPI, THX, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were slipping premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was marginally lower.

Zhihu (ZH) reported a Q4 net loss of 0.65 renminbis ($0.10) per American depositary share, shrinking from a net loss of 1.97 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net loss of 0.84 renminbis per share. Zhihu shares were recently down nearly 12%.

SPI Energy (SPI) shares were almost 5% higher after saying its unit SPI Solar secured about 465 acres across two parcels for the development of a utility-scale solar project in Will County, Illinois.

Treehouse Foods (THS) said its board has decided not to pursue a sale of the whole company at this time and will focus on maximizing value in its snacking and beverages business. Treehouse Foods shares were up by nearly 1%.

