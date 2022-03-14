Technology Sector Update for 03/14/2022: DCT,MKFG,KC,PLAB,BDR

Technology stocks continued to lose ground on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining 1.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index sliding 3.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) dropped 11% late in Monday trading after the software-as-a-service company said Vincent Chippari will resign as chief financial officer on April 4 prior to his formal retirement on April 15. The company has hired former Markforged (MKFG) CFO Kevin Rhodes to succeed Chippari.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) was plunging more than 48% this afternoon, earlier sinking 49% to a record of $2.51 a share, after JPMorgan Monday lowered its stock rating for the Chinese cloud services company to underweight from neutral and also cut its price target for Kingsoft shares by $4.50 to $3.50 apiece.

Photronics (PLAB) declined 4.6% after the photomask company Monday said Peter Kirlin was setting down as CEO to pursue other interests and the company selecting board chairman Deno Macricostas to temporarily succeed him during its search for a permanent chief executive. Photronics also promoted Frank Lee to be its new president from his current position managing its business in Asia.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) fell 3.2%, giving back an earlier advance, after the networking equipment company Monday said it began a strategic review of its options and has retained boutique investment bankers Emerging Growth Equities to assist with the process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.