Technology Sector Update for 03/13/2024: META, CMTL, YMM

March 13, 2024 — 01:47 pm EDT

Tech stocks were in the red Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 2.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was shedding 2%.

In corporate news, Meta Platforms (META) shares fell 0.6% after a US appeals court ruled that the company could not stop the US Federal Trade Commission from reopening an investigation into Facebook privacy practices despite Meta having paid a $5 billion fine.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) tumbled 23% after it said Wednesday it fired Chief Executive Ken Peterman, and he will cease to be on the board. Chief Corporate Development Officer John Ratigan was named interim CEO.

Full Truck Alliance (YMM) surged 12% after the company said it was extending a $300 million stock-buyback program of its American depository shares through March 12, 2025.

