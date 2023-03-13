Technology Sector Update for 03/13/2023: XM, ROKU, SRAD, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower at the start of trading Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.5% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was more than 1% lower.

Qualtrics International (XM) was rising past 6% after saying it has agreed to be acquired by Silver Lake, in partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, in an all-cash deal valuing the company at about $12.50 billion.

Roku (ROKU) was more than 5% lower after saying it has about $487 million in deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, which was closed Friday by the regulators after the bank collapsed.

Sportradar Group (SRAD) said it won a bid for the global data and betting streaming rights for the Association of Tennis Professionals, or ATP. Sportradar Group was recently slipping past 2%.

