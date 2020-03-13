Technology Sector Update for 03/13/2020: SAIC,UIS,ORCL,WORK

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +4.7%

AAPL +4.4%

IBM +0.8%

CSCO +2.9%

GOOG +3.2%

Technology stocks were sharply higher in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 4.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was up 3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Science Applications International (SAIC) was ahead 2.3% on Friday after saying the waiting period for the company's proposed acquisition of Unisys' (UIS) federal contracting unit has expired without the Federal Trade Commission or the US Justice Department asking for more time, clearing the way for the companies to "promptly" complete the deal.

In other sector news:

(+) Oracle (ORCL) climbed more than 13% after reporting better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q3 ended Feb. 29 and the software firm also authorizing a $15 billion increase for its stock buyback program. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.96 per share on $9.78 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted EPS of $0.96 and $9.75 billion in Q1 revenue.

(-) Slack Technologies (WORK) fell over 19% after forecasting Q1 revenue narrowly trailing Wall Street expectations. The communications platform company is projecting revenue for the three months ending around April 30 in a range of $185 million to $188 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $188.4 million in Q1 revenue.

