Technology Sector Update for 03/13/2020: ORCL, JBL, WORK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +7.2%

AAPL: +7.6%

IBM: +6.5%

CSCO: +5.4%

GOOG: -+6%

Technology majors were gaining pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Oracle (ORCL), which was over 11% higher after saying it expects Q4 total revenue growth of -2% to +2%. Non-GAAP EPS is seen growing 3% to 9% to between $1.20 and $1.28 per share. The Street view for earnings is $1.23 per share.

(+) Jabil (JBL) was up more than 1% as it reported fiscal Q2 financial results that missed both earnings and revenue estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ. For the quarter ended Feb. 29, the company posted core EPS of $0.50, down from $0.64 a year earlier and lower than the forecast for $0.67 a share.

In other sector news:

(+) Slack Technologies (WORK) was marginally higher after it reported non-GAAP loss per share of $0.04 for Q4 of fiscal 2020, narrowing from $0.24 loss a year ago. The result was better than the consensus estimate of $0.06 loss compiled by Capital IQ.

