Technology Sector Update for 03/13/2020: MSFT,AMZN,SAIC,UIS,ORCL,WORK

Technology stocks were sharply higher in late trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 4.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 4.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Microsoft (MSFT) was maintaining a 6.5% gain in late Friday trading after the US Department of Defense reportedly asked a federal court for 120 days to review the company's $10 billion cloud-computing contract with the Pentagon. According to court documents reviewed by Bloomberg, the Defense Department wants to revaluate the respective price proposals between Microsoft and Amazon.com's (AMZN) web services unit, which also filed suit in November alleging President Donald Trump exerted improper influence over the contract award. Amazon shares were 2.2% higher this afternoon.

In other sector news:

(+) Oracle (ORCL) climbed almost 18% after reporting better-than-expected financial results for its fiscal Q3 ended Feb. 29 and the software firm also authorizing a $15 billion increase for its stock buyback program. Excluding one-time items, the company earned $0.96 per share on $9.78 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting adjusted EPS of $0.96 and $9.75 billion in Q1 revenue.

(+) Science Applications International (SAIC) was ahead 3.9% on Friday after saying the waiting period for the company's proposed acquisition of Unisys' (UIS) federal contracting unit has expired without the Federal Trade Commission or the US Justice Department asking for more time, clearing the way for the companies to "promptly" complete the deal.

(-) Slack Technologies (WORK) fell nearly 10% after forecasting Q1 revenue narrowly trailing Wall Street expectations. The communications platform company is projecting revenue for the three months ending around April 30 in a range of $185 million to $188 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $188.4 million in Q1 revenue.

