Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2024: ORCL, RUM, ASAN

March 12, 2024 — 02:00 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Oracle (ORCL) shares surged past 11% after it reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Rumble (RUM) soared 17% after the company offered to buy and operate TikTok in the US if ByteDance divests ownership in the social media platform.

Asana (ASAN) tumbled 12% after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

