Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2024: ORCL, ENFN, ONON, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 1% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.9% higher recently.

Oracle (ORCL) was up more than 12% after it reported higher fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Enfusion (ENFN) was down more than 1% after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.01 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.03.

On Holding (ONON) was declining by over 13% after it reported a Q4 adjusted diluted loss of 0.05 Swiss franc ($0.06) per class A share, swinging from an adjusted EPS of 0.02 franc a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.13 franc in adjusted EPS.

