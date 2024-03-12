News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2024: GOOG, SHLS, ORCL, RUM

March 12, 2024 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks gained late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.9%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google said Tuesday in a blog that it is rolling out restrictions on types of election-related queries that its generative AI product Gemini will return responses. Its shares advanced 0.7%.

Shoals Technologies (SHLS) fell 6.4% after it said Tuesday it plans to appeal the ruling related to the US Patent 10,553,739, a photovoltaic in-line fuse connector assembly, and continue to defend its patent complaint against Voltage.

Oracle (ORCL) shares surged 11% after the company reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Rumble (RUM) soared 21% after the company offered to buy and operate TikTok in the US if ByteDance divests ownership in the social media platform.

MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information
