Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2021: ZUO,XONE,III

Technology stocks were paring a portion of their prior retreating Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.8%.

In company news, Zuora (ZUO) fell 7.3% after the cloud-based subscriptions management company projected between $272 million to $276 million in FY22 revenue, lagging the Wall Street consensus looking for $332.9 million.

ExOne (XONE) slid 5% after the 3-D printer company saw its Q4 net loss widen to $0.21 per share in Q4 from $0.12 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.14 per share loss.

To the upside, Information Services Group (III) was 11% higher after the technology research company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and guided Q1 revenue in a range of $63 million to $65 million, also topping the $56.8 million Street view.

