Technology
ZUO

Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2021: ZUO,XONE,III

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were paring a portion of their prior retreating Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.8%.

In company news, Zuora (ZUO) fell 7.3% after the cloud-based subscriptions management company projected between $272 million to $276 million in FY22 revenue, lagging the Wall Street consensus looking for $332.9 million.

ExOne (XONE) slid 5% after the 3-D printer company saw its Q4 net loss widen to $0.21 per share in Q4 from $0.12 per share, missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.14 per share loss.

To the upside, Information Services Group (III) was 11% higher after the technology research company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and guided Q1 revenue in a range of $63 million to $65 million, also topping the $56.8 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ZUO XONE III

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular