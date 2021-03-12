Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2021: MVIS,ZUO,XONE,III

Technology stocks were unable to pare much more of their prior retreat this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday slipping 0.9% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.2%.

In company news, MicroVision (MVIS) rose nearly 18% after the lidar and micro-display technology company late Thursday reported a Q4 net loss of $0.02 per share, improving on its $0.03 per share loss during the final three months of 2019 and matching the two-analyst consensus call for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Information Services Group (III) was 13% higher after the technology research company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and guided Q1 revenue in a range of $63 million to $65 million, also topping the $56.8 million Street view.

To the downside, Zuora (ZUO) fell 7.3% after the cloud-based subscriptions management company projected between $272 million to $276 million in FY22 revenue, lagging the Wall Street consensus looking for $332.9 million.

ExOne (XONE) turned higher this afternoon, overcoming a midday slide that followed the 3-D printer company seeing its Q4 net loss widen to $0.21 per share in Q4 from $0.12 per share a year earlier and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.14 per share loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.