Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2021: DOMO, MSP, XONE, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading lower during pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 1.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) declined 1.5%.

Stocks moving on the news include Domo (DOMO), which rose 4% before markets open. On Thursday, the software company reported a fiscal Q4 adjusted loss of $0.32 per share, narrower than a loss of $0.85 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a loss of $0.43 per share.

Datto Holding (MSP) was up 0.3% after posting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.16, up from $0.01 per share a year ago. The Street forecast was EPS of $0.11.

Meanwhile, ExOne Co. (XONE) lost more than 6% after announcing that it has widened its net loss to $0.21 per share in Q4 from a $0.12 per share loss a year earlier. That result was also wider than analysts' estimate of a $0.14 loss per share in a Capital IQ survey.

