Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2020: WIT,SAP,SIMO,AKAM,CTK

Technology stocks continued to fall on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF sliding 7.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 8.5% in late trade.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Wipro (WIT) declined 7.8% on Thursday. The Indian information technology services company said it was partnering with German software giant SAP SE (SAP) to jointly develop and market new customer-experience tools for the retail and fashion industries. One product suite covers fashion manufacturing and in-store merchandising with an integration function with the SAP Cloud Platform, according to Wipro.

In other sector news:

(-) Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) fell 6.3% after the NAND flash memory company Thursday said its Q1 revenue likely will be at the low end of its $130 million to $138 million forecast range following a slower-than-expected restart for some of its customers in China from the extended Lunar New Year holiday due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Analysts, on average, are looking for the company to generate $129.7 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

(-) Akamai Technologies (AKAM) fell 5.6%, giving back a prior gain that followed RW Baird Thursday raising its investment recommendation for the cloud services company to outperform from neutral and also increased its price target for its stock by $5 to $105 a share.

(-) CooTek (CTK) declined 10.5% on Thursday. The software firm earlier reported an adjusted Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, reversing a $0.07 per share profit during the same quarter in 2018 but still beating the two-analyst consensus call looking for a $0.19 per share non-GAAP Q4 loss. Total net revenue grew to $69 million from $37 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $53 million Street view.

