Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2020: SIMO,AKAM,CTK

Technology stocks were falling in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 7.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 8.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) fell 5.5% after the NAND flash memory company Thursday said its Q1 revenue likely will be at the low end of its $130 million to $138 million forecast range following a slower-than-expected restart for some of its customers in China from the extended Lunar New Year holiday due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Analysts, on average, are looking for the company to generate $129.7 million in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

In other sector news:

(-) Akamai Technologies (AKAM) fell 1.7% after RW Baird Thursday raised its investment recommendation for the cloud services company to outperform from neutral and also increased its price target for its stock by $5 to $105 a share.

(-) CooTek (CTK) declined 8.6% on Thursday. The software firm earlier reported an adjusted Q4 net loss of $0.10 per share, reversing a $0.07 per share profit during the same quarter in 2018 but still beating the two-analyst consensus call looking for a $0.19 per share non-GAAP Q4 loss. Total net revenue grew to $69 million from $37 million during the year-ago period, also exceeding the $53 million Street view.

