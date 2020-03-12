Technology Sector Update for 03/12/2020: CTK, JKS, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -5.74%

AAPL: -7.05%

IBM: -6.11%

CSCO: -6.66%

GOOG: -6.94%

Technology heavyweights were slipping in Thursday's pre-bell trading.

Moving stocks include:

(+) CooTek (CTK), which was gaining more than 5% in value even as it swung to a Q4 adjusted loss of $6.2 million. A year ago, it posted adjusted earnings of $4.6 million.

(-) JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) was losing more than 7% in value as it announced a share buyback program to repurchase up to $100 million of its common shares represented by American depositary shares within 12 months.

(-) Twitter (TWTR) was down more than 8% after it mandated all of its employees to work from home amid the increasing number of cases of coronavirus infections worldwide.

