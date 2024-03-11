News & Insights

Technology
GDS

Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2024: GDS, ASX, NVDA, XLK, XSD

March 11, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.6% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 1.1% recently.

GDS Holdings (GDS) could receive a total investment of between $500 million and $600 million from alternative asset managers Hillhouse Capital, Boyu Capital and CDH Investments to back GDS's data center business outside China, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. GDS Holdings rose 16.8% pre-bell.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) was 0.8% lower after it reported a net revenue of 39.75 billion New Taiwan dollars ($1.27 billion) in February, down 0.6% from a year earlier.

Nvidia (NVDA) is facing a proposed class action filed by three authors alleging that the company used their copyrighted books without permission in developing the NeMo artificial intelligence platform, Reuters reported, citing the class action filed in a San Francisco federal court. Nvidia was down 0.7% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDS
ASX
NVDA
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.