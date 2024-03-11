Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2024: GDS, ASX, NVDA, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.6% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 1.1% recently.

GDS Holdings (GDS) could receive a total investment of between $500 million and $600 million from alternative asset managers Hillhouse Capital, Boyu Capital and CDH Investments to back GDS's data center business outside China, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. GDS Holdings rose 16.8% pre-bell.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) was 0.8% lower after it reported a net revenue of 39.75 billion New Taiwan dollars ($1.27 billion) in February, down 0.6% from a year earlier.

Nvidia (NVDA) is facing a proposed class action filed by three authors alleging that the company used their copyrighted books without permission in developing the NeMo artificial intelligence platform, Reuters reported, citing the class action filed in a San Francisco federal court. Nvidia was down 0.7% in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.