Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2022: DOCU, DIDI, GENI, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were up more than 1% recently.

DocuSign (DOCU) posted fiscal Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.48, up from $0.37 a year ago. The result matched the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. DocuSign was recently shedding over 17% in value.

DiDi Global (DIDI) has suspended its Hong Kong stock listing after it failed to meet China's conditions on sensitive user data, Bloomberg reported. DiDi Global was down more than 10% recently.

Genius Sports (GENI) reported a wider Q4 net loss of $0.28 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a net loss of $0.22. Genius Sports was recently advancing by more than 8%.

