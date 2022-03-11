Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2022: DOCU, DIDI, GENI, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were up more than 1% recently.

DocuSign (DOCU) posted fiscal Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.48, up from $0.37 a year ago. The result matched the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. DocuSign was recently shedding over 17% in value.

DiDi Global (DIDI) has suspended its Hong Kong stock listing after it failed to meet China's conditions on sensitive user data, Bloomberg reported. DiDi Global was down more than 10% recently.

Genius Sports (GENI) reported a wider Q4 net loss of $0.28 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected a net loss of $0.22. Genius Sports was recently advancing by more than 8%.

