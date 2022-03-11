Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2022: DIDI,DOCU,NOK,ORCL

Technology stocks extended their Friday decline, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 1.4%.

In company news, DiDi Global (DIDI) tumbled over 43% after the ride-hailing company reportedly plans to suspend its stock listing in Hong Kong after the Cyberspace Administration of China determined the company's efforts to protect customer data from leaks were insufficient.

DocuSign (DOCU) slid over 21% after the software firm late Thursday projected Q1 and FY22 revenue trailing Wall Street estimates, upstaging above-consensus revenue and in-line earnings for its Q4 and the company also authorizing a new, $200 million stock buyback program. The sub-par forecast spurred a pair of analyst downgrades at Oppenheimer and Baird while RBC Capital Markets slashed its price target for DocuSign shares by $125 to $95 each.

Nokia (NOK) was slipping 0.5%, reversing a small gain earlier Friday that followed reports the telecom equipment company was in talks to replace Huawei's 4G radio equipment for portion of Vodafone Idea's network in India. Nokia would deploy 12,000 5G-ready radio sites and another 4,000 small cells in the Indian capital of Delhi, according to the Reuters report, citing unnamed sources.

Oracle (ORCL) was rising 2% this afternoon, rebounding from a nearly 4% morning retreat, after the software firm late Thursday reported an adjusted Q3 profit of $1.13 per share, down from $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Feb. 28 by $0.05 per share.

