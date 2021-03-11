Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2021: ORCL, SCWX, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was over 1% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up 3%.

Oracle (ORCL) was slipping past 5% even after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.16 per share, up from $0.97 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.11. The company, however, set out fiscal fourth-quarter earnings guidance that lagged estimates. Oracle pegged adjusted EPS in the range of $1.20 and $1.24, while analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized earnings of $1.31 per share.

SecureWorks (SCWX) was over 5% lower after it reported no fiscal Q4 adjusted net earnings, compared with a gain of $0.02 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.01.

Apple (AAPL) has begun assembling the iPhone 12 in India, according to a report from Reuters. "We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers," Apple was quoted as saying in a statement. Apple was up more than 2% in recent trading.

