Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2021: NNDM,BMBL,ORCL

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 2.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 4.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Nano Dimension (NNDM) climbed 15% after the printed electronics company narrowed its Q4 net loss to $0.20 per from $0.35 per share loss during the same quarter in 2019 despite little change in revenue at $1.97 million.

Bumble (BMBL) also rose over 15% after the social network and online dating company reported a much smaller-than-expected Q4 net loss of $0.01 per share and a 31% rise in revenue to $165.6 million, also exceeding the $163.3 million Street view.

Oracle (ORCL) slid 6.7% after the software giant projected non-GAAP net income for fiscal Q4 in a range of $1.20 to $1.24 per share, trailing the $1.31 per share consensus estimate.

