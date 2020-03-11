Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2020: RESN,JCS,NICE,EMMS

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -4.46%

AAPL -3.18%

IBM -5.71%

CSCO -7.68%

GOOG -5.26%

Technology stocks still were falling in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 4.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 5.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Resonant (RESN) dropped almost 15%. The electronic components manufacturer narrowed its non-GAAP Q4 net loss to $0.18 per share, improving on a $0.20 per share net loss during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew to $459,000 compared with $79,000 last year, roughly in-line with analyst forecasts.

In other sector news:

(+) Communications Systems (JCS) rose 5.5% after the networking equipment company reported Q4 net income of $0.18 per share, reversing an $0.08 per share net loss during the year-ago period, while net sales increased to $15.4 million from $13.1 million. The company also said it sold the rest of its Suttle business to Oldcastle Infrastructure and expects to recognize a gain of about $4.5 million.

(+) NICE inContact (NICE) still was fractionally higher after the company earlier said it will be providing free work-from-home modules and voice call ports to support organizations during the coronavirus outbreak.

(-) Emmis Communications (EMMS) declined more than 10% after it said it bought the sound masking business of Lencore Acoustics for an undisclosed sum. Following the acquisition, all 33 of the unit's current employees, including its leadership team, are expected to join Emmis while continuing to work from the company's offices on Long Island in New York.

