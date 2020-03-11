Technology Sector Update for 03/11/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, RESN, DXC, NICE

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: -3.06%

AAPL: -3.39%

IBM: -3.53%

CSCO: -3.57%

GOOG: -3.15%

Top tech stocks were declining during the pre-market trading session on Wednesday.

Tech stocks moving on news include:

(+) Resonant (RESN), which gained more than 2% after posting Q4 adjusted net loss of $0.18 per share, compared with a loss of $0.20 per share in the year-ago quarter. This figure also beat the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.19 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) DXC Technology (DXC) also rose more than 9%. The company agreed to sell its US state and local health and human services business to Veritas Capital for $5 billion in cash. The deal is expected to close no later than December.

(-) NICE inContact (NICE) retreated nearly 5% after the company said it will provide free work-from-home modules and voice call ports to support organizations in maintaining service continuity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

