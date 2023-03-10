Technology
LYLT

Technology Sector Update for 03/10/2023: LYLT, SSYS, NNDM, DOCU, XLK, SOXX

March 10, 2023 — 09:06 am EST

Technology stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.48% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was climbing past 1% recently.

Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) was shedding over 55% in value after saying that it and certain of its subsidiaries filed chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Stratasys (SSYS) was up more than 11% after saying it has received an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Nano Dimension (NNDM) to acquire the company for $18 per share in cash.

DocuSign (DOCU) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, up from $0.48 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.52 per share. DocuSign was recently down more than 13%.

