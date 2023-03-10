Technology Sector Update for 03/10/2023: DOCU, SSYS, NNDM, BLKB

Technology stocks were falling hard on Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declining 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was off 2% this afternoon.

In company news, DocuSign (DOCU) dropped over 21% after saying board member and Chief Financial Officer Cynthia Gaylor will step down from the digital-signatures software firm in coming months. The company late Thursday also reported above-consensus Q4 results and projected revenue for its fiscal 2024 exceeding the analyst mean estimate.

Nano Dimension (NNDM) tumbled 12% after the 3D printer firm made an unsolicited, non-binding offer to acquire US-based rival Stratasys (SSYS) for $18 per share in cash, or 28.5% above Thursday's closing price. Stratasys shares were 8.2% higher.

Blackbaud (BLKB) slipped almost 1% after the cloud software firm agreed to pay $3 million to settle charges by the US Securities and Exchange Commission it made misleading disclosures about 2020 ransomware attack affecting more than 13,000 customers.

