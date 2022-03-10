Technology Sector Update for 03/10/2022: ASAN, IDN, CRWD

Technology
Technology stocks were falling hard again on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) declining 3.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 3.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Asana (ASAN) slumped almost 26% after the workplace software firm forecast a wider non-GAAP net loss for its current Q1 ending April 30 than analysts are expecting. Excluding one-time items, the firm is expecting a Q1 net loss in a range of $0.36 to $0.35 per share compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for a normalized loss of $0.27 per share.

Intellicheck (IDN) fell more than 12% after the digital identity verification company late Wednesday reporting a Q4 net loss of $0.07 per share, reversing its $0.07 per share profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.06 per share loss for the three months ended Dec. 31.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) rose nearly 14% after the cybersecurity company overnight reported Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and projected Q1 and FY23 earnings and revenue also beating analyst estimates. It earned $0.30 per share during the three months ended Jan. 31, more than doubling its $0.13 per share profit during the year-ago quarter, while revenue grew 62.7% year-over-year to $431 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $0.20 per share and $412.4 million, respectively.

