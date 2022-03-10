Technology
ASAN

Technology Sector Update for 03/10/2022: ASAN, CRWD, CLVT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 1%.

Asana (ASAN) fell by more than 25% after it booked a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $0.25 per share, compared with a loss of $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a normalized loss of $0.28.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) was up more than 11% after it reported Q4 net income of $0.30 per share, compared with $0.13 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.20.

Clarivate (CLVT) advanced by more than 7% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per diluted share, up from $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $0.22.

