Technology Sector Update for 03/10/2021: DADA,DSP,NUAN

Technology stocks were hanging on for a narrow gain, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday rising 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Dada Nexus (DADA) dropped 8% after KeyBanc cut its price target for the Chinese delivery and e-commerce software firm by $8 to $47 a share although it also reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

Viant Technology (DSP) rose 19% after a regulatory filing showed Fidelity Investment acquired a 15% equity stake in the advertising software firm.

Nuance Communications (NUAN) climbed 1.5% after saying Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will use its artificial intelligence tools to help the pharmacy chain schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at its US stores.

