Technology
DADA

Technology Sector Update for 03/10/2021: DADA,DSP,NUAN

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were hanging on for a narrow gain, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday rising 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.7% this afternoon.

In company news, Dada Nexus (DADA) dropped 8% after KeyBanc cut its price target for the Chinese delivery and e-commerce software firm by $8 to $47 a share although it also reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

Viant Technology (DSP) rose 19% after a regulatory filing showed Fidelity Investment acquired a 15% equity stake in the advertising software firm.

Nuance Communications (NUAN) climbed 1.5% after saying Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will use its artificial intelligence tools to help the pharmacy chain schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at its US stores.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DADA DSP NUAN

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires