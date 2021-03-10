Technology Sector Update for 03/10/2021: COHR, LITE, GSKY, XM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were higher in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.22% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently 0.87% higher.

Coherent (COHR) was climbing past 1% after saying it has agreed to Lumentum Holdings' (LITE) revised merger offer of $175 in cash and 1.0109 shares of Lumentum's common stock for each Coherent share held, with the termination fee unchanged from the original agreement of $217.6 million.

GreenSky (GSKY) was gaining over 4% in value as it reported Q4 net profit of $0.11 per share, up from $0.03 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a Q4 net profit of $0.07 per share.

Qualtrics (XM) was more than 1% lower, partially offsetting gains from the previous day when it reported a Q4 non-GAAP loss of $0.02 per share, narrower than the loss of $0.05 a year earlier and the $0.04 per share loss consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.