Technology Sector Update for 03/10/2021: BIDU,DADA,DSP,NUAN

Technology stocks turned lower late in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF falling 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sinking 1.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Baidu (BIDU) slid 3.2% even as the Internet conglomerate said its Baidu Apollo self-driving vehicle technology unit has won a $16.1 million contract to develop 30 kilometers of 5G-connected demonstration roads for self-driving buses and taxis in China's Sichuan province.

Dada Nexus (DADA) dropped 9.5% after KeyBanc cut its price target for the Chinese delivery and e-commerce software stock by $8 to $47 a share while reiterating its overweight rating.

Among gainers, Viant Technology (DSP) rose almost 11% after a regulatory filing showed Fidelity Investments funds had acquired a 15% equity stake in the advertising software firm.

Nuance Communications (NUAN) climbed fractionally after saying Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) will use its artificial intelligence tools to help the pharmacy chain schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at its US stores.

