Technology Sector Update for 03/10/2020: MDLA,BLIN,CY

Technology stocks were climbing Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 2.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Medallia (MDLA) rose just over 12% after saying Easy Mortgage Apps has selected the company's software-as-a-service as its experience management platform of choice. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In other sector news:

(+) Cypress Semiconductor (CY) was ahead almost 48% after the chipmaker late Monday said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States completed its review of the company's proposed acquisition by Infineon Technologies and found no unresolved national security concerns.

(+) Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) climbed 1.2% after the digital marketing company Tuesday said an unnamed commercial restaurant supply and equipment retailer has deployed its Celebros Search artificial intelligence system and has helped the online merchant to improve conversion rates by over 25% and boost online sales by over 30%.

