Technology Sector Update for 03/10/2020: CY, DOMO, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +4.60%

AAPL: +4.21%

IBM: +3.86%

CSCO: +3.50%

GOOG: +3.14%

Technology giants were climbing pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Cypress Semiconductor (CY), which was surging by almost 47% as the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) completed its review of the company's pending deal with Infineon Technologies and found no unresolved national security concerns.

(+) Domo (DOMO) was up more than 3% after the software company reported a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $0.85 per share, lower than the $0.94 loss per share booked a year ago and the average loss estimate of $0.96 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) was more than 3% higher as it posted revenue of TWD93.39 billion, or $3.18 billion in February, a 53.4% increase from TWD60.89 billion in the same month last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.