Technology Sector Update for 03/09/2023: XLK, SOXX, ASAN, MDB, EZGO

Technology stocks were increasing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was both up 0.4%.

Asana (ASAN) was up more than 16% after reporting a Q4 non-GAAP loss of $0.15 per share, compared with a loss of $0.25 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.27 per share.

MongoDB (MDB) retreated more than 9% after announcing lower-than-expected revenue guidance. For fiscal Q1, the company expects non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 to $0.20 on revenue of $344 million to $348 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ are looking for non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $352.6 million.

Ezgo Technologies (EZGO) was down 0.8% after saying it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell 18 million of its ordinary shares at a price of $0.80 each to 10 third-party purchasers in a $14.4 million registered direct offering.

