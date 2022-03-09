Technology Sector Update for 03/09/2022: PBTS,BMBL,MDB,BZ

Technology stocks were adding to Wednesday's advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 4.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Powerbridge Technologies (PBTS) gained more than 11% after the software firm said it secured a series of contracts totaling around $5 million to provide digital transformation services.

Bumble (BMBL) rallied Wednesday, rising almost 42% after the dating app and social media company reported a 25.7% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue, rising to $208.2 million during the three months ended Dec. 31, and projecting FY22 revenue in a range of $934 million to $944 million. The Street is at $937.6 million.

MongoDB (MDB) gained nearly 19% higher after the database company reported above-consensus results for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31 and forecast a smaller Q1 and FY23 net loss that analysts are expecting along with revenue for the current quarter and this year also exceeding Wall Street projections.

Kanzhun (BZ) gained over 13% after the Chinese online job recruitment company Wednesday authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million of its American depositary shares over the next 12 months.

