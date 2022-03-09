Technology Sector Update for 03/09/2022: CRCT, BMBL, MDB, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently advancing by more than 2%.

Cricut (CRCT) was shedding over 29% in value after it reported Q4 diluted earnings of $0.05 per share, down from $0.30 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.24, if comparable.

Bumble (BMBL) reported a Q4 net loss of $0.08 per share compared with a $0.01 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.01 per share net loss on a GAAP basis. Bumble was recently up more than 26%.

MongoDB (MDB) was climbing past 12% after it reported a fiscal Q4 non-GAAP net loss of $0.09 per share, compared with a loss of $0.33 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.21 per share.

