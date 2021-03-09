Technology Sector Update for 03/09/2021: SCKT,ASYS,DBX

Technology stocks were rebounding Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 3.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 6% this afternoon.

In company news, Socket Mobile (SCKT) climbed 21% after the data capture company overnight filed a registration statement for the potential sale of 234,332 shares of its common stock to be offered by a certain selling stockholder.

Amtech Systems (ASYS) soared 20% higher after the thermal processing and wafer polishing equipment company said Tuesday it recently received a record number of new orders for its Pyramax reflow systems, including multi-unit orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing companies in Asia. It did not provide additional details about the orders.

Dropbox (DBX) rose 3% after the file hosting service announced its purchase of privately held document sharing and analytics company DocSend for $165 million in cash.

