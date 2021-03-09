Technology Sector Update for 03/09/2021: SCKT, SMSI, WTRH, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were trading higher during pre-bell activity Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) increased 2.3% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 3.6%.

Socket Mobile (SCKT) gained nearly 16% after filing a registration statement Monday covering the potential sale of 234,332 of its common shares to be offered by a certain selling stockholder.

Smith Micro Software (SMSI) was also up over 9% after launching an underwritten public offering of $62 million shares.

Meanwhile, Waitr Holdings (WTRH) declined nearly 11% after posting on Monday a Q4 net profit of $0.02 per share, compared with a loss of $0.28 per share a year ago. However, analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.04.

