Technology Sector Update for 03/09/2021: MTLS,SCKT,ASYS,DBX

Technology stocks added to their Tuesday rebound, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 3.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 6.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Materialise NV (MTLS) climbed almost 27% despite the 3-D printer company reporting Q4 financial results trailing Wall Street estimates and also projecting a 5% to 10% decline in Q1 revenue compared with the first three months of 2020.

Socket Mobile (SCKT) climbed nearly 21% after the data capture company overnight filed a registration statement for the potential sale of 234,332 common shares to be offered by a certain selling stockholder

Amtech Systems (ASYS) soared more than 20% after the thermal processing and wafer polishing equipment company said Tuesday it recently received a record number of new orders for its Pyramax reflow systems, including multi-unit orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing companies in Asia. It did not provide additional details about the orders.

Dropbox (DBX) increased 3.6% after the file hosting service announced its purchase of privately held document sharing and analytics company DocSend for $165 million in cash.

