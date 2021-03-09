Technology
MTLS

Technology Sector Update for 03/09/2021: MTLS,SCKT,ASYS,DBX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks added to their Tuesday rebound, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF rising 3.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 6.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Materialise NV (MTLS) climbed almost 27% despite the 3-D printer company reporting Q4 financial results trailing Wall Street estimates and also projecting a 5% to 10% decline in Q1 revenue compared with the first three months of 2020.

Socket Mobile (SCKT) climbed nearly 21% after the data capture company overnight filed a registration statement for the potential sale of 234,332 common shares to be offered by a certain selling stockholder

Amtech Systems (ASYS) soared more than 20% after the thermal processing and wafer polishing equipment company said Tuesday it recently received a record number of new orders for its Pyramax reflow systems, including multi-unit orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing companies in Asia. It did not provide additional details about the orders.

Dropbox (DBX) increased 3.6% after the file hosting service announced its purchase of privately held document sharing and analytics company DocSend for $165 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MTLS SCKT ASYS DBX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires