Technology Sector Update for 03/09/2020: TWTR, EHR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -6.05%

AAPL -7.11%

IBM -7.81%

CSCO -4.61%

GOOG -5.55%

Technology stocks were falling in midday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 6.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 7.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Twitter (TWTR) declined 0.2, reversing an 8.5% mid-morning decline, after the social media company Monday said private equity firm Silver Lake will invest $1 billion that together with available cash will fund a $2 billion stock buyback program.

In other sector news:

(-) Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) was nearly 4% lower, paring a more than 11% decline earlier Monday, after saying it received more than $2.9 million in orders, including a single order for its proprietary WaferPak DiePak carriers worth around $2.3 million from one of its existing customers for FOX test and burn-in systems. The orders were booked during the company's fiscal Q3 that ended Feb. 29 and Aehr said it is expecting to complete the deliveries by the end of its fiscal year on May 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.